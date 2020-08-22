Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 12,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.