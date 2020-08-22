Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.57.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 93,379 shares worth $6,941,454. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.