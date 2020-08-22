Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Webster Financial (NASDAQ:WBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 13.98% 12.79% 1.14% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.30 $16.90 million $1.21 8.36 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.72 $382.72 million $4.07 6.73

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Webster Financial 0 5 3 1 2.56

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

