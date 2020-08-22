Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,549,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $30.41 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

