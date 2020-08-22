Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Open Text by 13.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

