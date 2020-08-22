Capital Analysts LLC Invests $28,000 in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Davita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

