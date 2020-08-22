Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 323 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.