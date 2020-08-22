Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canfor traded as high as C$19.06 and last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 674410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.23.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.32. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

