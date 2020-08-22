Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:CFP opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$19.06.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

