Canaccord Genuity Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.20

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.14.

Shares of PD opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

