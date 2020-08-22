Canaccord Genuity Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$63.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.70.

NA stock opened at C$67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.61. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

