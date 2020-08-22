Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,178 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

