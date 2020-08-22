Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

