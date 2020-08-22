Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BKE opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

