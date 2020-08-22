Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 164.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 186.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.