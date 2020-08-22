Brokers Set Expectations for Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

NAT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

