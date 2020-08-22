Brokers Set Expectations for EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

ECC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.