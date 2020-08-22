Brokerages Expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. FMC posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of FMC by 186.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

