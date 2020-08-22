Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Brilliance China Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

