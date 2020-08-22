Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
