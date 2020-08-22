BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.19% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. Equities analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

