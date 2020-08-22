Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

