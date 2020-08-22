BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Critical Contrast

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 1.04 $9.15 billion $3.48 5.98 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Risk & Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 16.45% 6.53% 0.30% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.27%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

