Bitauto (BITA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Bitauto has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect Bitauto to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.88. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

