BidaskClub Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XENE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

