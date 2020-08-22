BidaskClub Upgrades Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to “Sell”

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UROV. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. As a group, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.