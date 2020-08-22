BidaskClub Upgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to “Sell”

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NUVA opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

