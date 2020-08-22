BidaskClub Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to “Sell”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $972.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Busey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.