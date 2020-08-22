BidaskClub Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Hold”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.12 million, a PE ratio of 607.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

