BidaskClub Upgrades Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Hold

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.63. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the second quarter valued at $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

