BidaskClub Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to “Buy”

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $332.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

