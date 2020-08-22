BidaskClub Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $792.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 183,875 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $693,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,276,950.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Agenus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 339,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.