BidaskClub Lowers Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Innoviva by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $6,652,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

