BidaskClub Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

YORW stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.14. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

