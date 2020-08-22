BidaskClub Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $9,229,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $11,678,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

