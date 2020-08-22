BidaskClub Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Strong Sell

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WASH. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 228,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

