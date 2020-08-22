BidaskClub Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

