BidaskClub Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.18. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

