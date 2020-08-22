BidaskClub Downgrades Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Globalstar stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About Globalstar
