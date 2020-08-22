BidaskClub Downgrades GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to Hold

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. Analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,141,000 after buying an additional 967,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 311.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 152.9% in the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 409,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 58.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

