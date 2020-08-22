BidaskClub Downgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) to Sell

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCF stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

