BidaskClub Downgrades Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) to Hold

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:USAS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

