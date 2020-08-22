Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113,873 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

