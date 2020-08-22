Berenberg Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €127.00 ($149.41).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45. zooplus has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €162.80 ($191.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

