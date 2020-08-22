Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.59 ($8.92).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.62 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

