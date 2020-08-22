Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.59 ($8.92).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.62 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

