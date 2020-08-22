Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 233 ($3.05) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.01).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.43. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,165.52).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

