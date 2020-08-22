Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.01).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 107.58 ($1.41) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,165.52).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.