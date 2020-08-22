Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.86 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

