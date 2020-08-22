Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 172.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after buying an additional 317,313 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 428,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

