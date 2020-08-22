Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$209,892.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at C$100,530.19. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 438,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,192,657. Insiders have sold 54,334 shares of company stock worth $1,000,049 in the last three months.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

