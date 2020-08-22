Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €92.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.90 ($91.65).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €83.72 ($98.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €83.98 ($98.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.19.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.